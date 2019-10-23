Business News
October 23, 2019 / 9:56 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Lukoil CEO opposes adjusting OPEC+ deal until April: RIA

FILE PHOTO - Russia's Lukoil Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov said he is against any changes to a global deal on curbing oil supplies agreed between OPEC and its allies, Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reported on Wednesday.

Sources earlier told Reuters that OPEC and other oil-producing nations would consider whether to deepen cuts when they meet in December due to worries about weak demand growth in 2020.

“I am a supporter of keeping everything stable until April, when the agreement expires, and only after that... to make decisions,” RIA cited Alekperov as saying.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy

