MOSCOW (Reuters) - The president of Russia’s second-largest oil firm Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov, said on Tuesday in an interview with news agency Interfax that oil production cuts should be halved if the oil price reaches $75 per barrel.

Alekperov also said that $75 per barrel was a fair price for oil and that Lukoil could restore its oil output to the same level as before the OPEC deal in 2-3 months.