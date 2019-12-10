Lukoil not yet briefed on Russia's lowered oil output target

Lukoil logos are pictured at Gorkovsky Automobile Plant (GAZ) in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Lukoil has not been briefed on how Russia’s lowered oil output target will impact individual companies, Vice President Ilya Mandrik told reporters on Tuesday.

The OPEC+ group of oil producing countries announced plans last week to reduce their output.

Mandrik also told reporters that his company will be able to restore its output quickly once the current OPEC+ output deal expires.