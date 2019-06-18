Commodities
June 18, 2019 / 9:34 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

OPEC still struggling with meeting dates, proposes July 1-2: sources

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries outside its headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC has again proposed to move dates of its next meeting, now suggesting July 1-2, two sources familiar with the matter said, as Saudi Arabia, Iran and non-OPEC Russia are struggling to agree a compromise.

Previous proposals included dates for a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries followed by a meeting with non-OPEC allies on June 25-26 and July 11-12.

“These are suggestions subject to approval,” one of the sources said.

The new suggestion came in a letter from Venezuela, which holds the OPEC presidency, another source said.

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler; writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Polina Devitt; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below