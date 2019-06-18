OPEC still struggling with meeting dates, proposes July 1-2: sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries outside its headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC has again proposed to move dates of its next meeting, now suggesting July 1-2, two sources familiar with the matter said, as Saudi Arabia, Iran and non-OPEC Russia are struggling to agree a compromise.

Previous proposals included dates for a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries followed by a meeting with non-OPEC allies on June 25-26 and July 11-12.

“These are suggestions subject to approval,” one of the sources said.

The new suggestion came in a letter from Venezuela, which holds the OPEC presidency, another source said.