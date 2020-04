MOSCOW (Reuters) - A number of countries want to join an existing alliance between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC members, RIA news agency said on Friday, citing a source.

Adding new members as well as a massive production cut by 10 million barrels of oil per day could be discussed at a meeting on April 6, the source told RIA. There are no cut allocations yet, RIA added.