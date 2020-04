FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s energy ministry on Friday said that a meeting of the OPEC+ group of oil producers is planned for April 6 and will be held as a video conference, the RIA news agency reported.

The ministry said that all OPEC+ countries are expected to take part and that stabilising prices on oil markets would be discussed.