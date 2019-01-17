OPEC plans to hold ordinary meeting in June: sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC is planning to hold an ordinary meeting in Vienna tentatively on June 25 in addition to the extraordinary meeting it plans to hold in April, according to three sources from the group.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies will meet over April 17-18 in Vienna for an extraordinary meeting, OPEC said on its website on Thursday.

The meeting with non-OPEC in June is set tentatively for the 26th, one of the sources said.