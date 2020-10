FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the monitoring committee of the OPEC+ group of leading oil producing countries have recommended on Monday to stick in full to the global deal to reduce oil production.

He said the next ministerial meeting of OPEC+ will gather in December.