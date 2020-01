FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen inside their headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to comply with the OPEC+ oil output cut deal in January, Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Wednesday.

“Naturally, we have our obligations, we will fulfil them,” he said.

OPEC+ has been capping its output since 2017 to balance out supply and demand on the global oil market as well as to prop up oil prices.