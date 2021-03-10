Russia's Novak says oil prices may allow non-OPEC+ producers to lift output

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday there was a risk of non-OPEC+ oil producers increasing output due to higher oil prices and that oil market demand was gradually being restored.

In televised comments at a meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin, Novak said the oil market was stable now and that Russia would raise output in April due to an improved situation with the pandemic.