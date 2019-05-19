Russia's Novak: too early to discuss proposals to OPEC and non-OPEC

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

JEDDAH (Reuters) - Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday it was still too early to announce any concrete proposals by the joint ministerial monitoring committee to the group of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers.

“Our task at today’s monitoring committee meeting is to... evaluate the implementation of the agreement during the past four months, as well as discuss the situation on the market to produce, among other things, proposals for our June ministerial meeting,” Novak told reporters.

He added he would meet his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih later in the day.