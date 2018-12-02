Omani oil minister says he believes there is consensus for output cuts

FILE PHOTO: Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhy, Oman's Minister of Oil and Gas, arrives to a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, in Doha, Qatar April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

VIENNA (Reuters) - Omani Energy Minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy said on Sunday that he believed there was a consensus among OPEC oil producers that oil output should be cut.

Asked if he thinks there is a consensus for a cut, he told reporters: “I think so, yes. We enjoyed the benefits of cuts.”

He added Oman was ready to join any cuts decided by OPEC and its allies next week. “Of course, we have always been a champion of cutting.”

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meet in Vienna on Thursday, followed by talks with non-OPEC oil producers.