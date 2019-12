FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen inside their headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - A ministerial panel of key OPEC producers and allied countries on Thursday recommended deepening their agreed oil production cuts by 500,000 barrels per day, two sources told Reuters.

OPEC will meet later on Thursday followed by a meeting with allies, known as OPEC+, on Friday.