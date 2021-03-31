Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
OPEC+ panel says uncertainties may impact oil demand recovery

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - OPEC+ has raised concerns that uncertainties may impact the recovery in oil demand due to rising numbers of virus infections globally and lockdown measures, according to a report from the group’s experts panel meeting seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

“Despite the ongoing destocking of commercial OECD stocks, they remain above the 2015-2019 average, while recognising that prevailing volatility in the market structure is a signal of fragile market conditions,” the panel said in the report.

The experts panel, known as the Joint Technical Committee, met on Tuesday ahead of a ministerial meeting on Thursday to decide oil output policy. The producers are withholding millions of barrels of daily supply to support the market.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

