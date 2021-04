FILE PHOTO: The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies will stick to plans to ease oil output cuts from May 1, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The group has ditched plans to hold a ministerial meeting on Wednesday, the sources said, following Tuesday’s meeting of ministers who are members of a market monitoring panel.