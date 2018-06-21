Talks before main OPEC meeting to debate 1 million bpd output hike: sources

VIENNA (Reuters) - Oil ministers will debate on Thursday whether to raise supplies by 1 million barrels per day as the main proposal for the upcoming meetings of OPEC and non-OPEC allies, OPEC sources said.

FILE PHOTO: A person passes the logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in front of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Three OPEC sources said that if the proposal was approved, all OPEC members and their non-OPEC allies could raise supplies pro-rata, with Saudi Arabia adding about 0.25-0.3 million bpd.

Iran had yet to agree to the proposal, the sources said. Iran will join a ministerial committee meeting on Thursday. Iran is usually not part of the committee, which includes Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Algeria and Venezuela.