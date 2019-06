Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia, a traditional U.S. ally in the Middle East, in October this year, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday.

Falih, who was in Moscow for talks with his Russian counterpart, said Saudi companies were considering taking part in a methanol plant project in Russia’s east, the Interfax news agency reported.