Qatar names Kaabi as new head of OPEC delegation: OPEC

FILE PHOTO: Saad al-Kaabi, chief executive of Qatar Petroleum, gestures as he speaks to reporters in Doha, Qatar, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Qatar has named Saad al-Kaabi as head of the country’s OPEC delegation, replacing Mohammed al-Sada, OPEC said on its website on Wednesday.

Kaabi was named earlier this month as the Gulf OPEC member’s minister of state for energy affairs.

Kaabi will remain in his post as president and chief executive of state energy giant Qatar Petroleum (QP), one source told Reuters. He was also named as deputy chairman of QP in a board reshuffle this month.