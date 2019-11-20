Russia's RDIF says oil demand may rise

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Global oil demand may rise as global trade wars subside, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), told reporters on Wednesday when asked what to expect from a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers set for December.

“Of course, the committee will look at demand in the oil markets. But we see that the situation with demand may improve as the United States reduces pressure on China in trade wars,” Dmitriev said.