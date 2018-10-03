Azerbaijan oil output to rise slightly by end of 2018: minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s oil output will increase slightly between now and the end of 2018, Azeri energy minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Wednesday.

Azeri oil production in September stood at 773,000, almost unchanged from August, Shahbazov said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow.

Shahbazov added he expected a production increase because of higher output of gas condensate and investments.