May 25, 2018 / 10:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

OPEC Secretary General says Trump's tweet prompted talks on easing oil caps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. PETERSBURG (Reuters) - OPEC began a discussion about easing production cuts following a critical tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump, OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“We pride ourselves as friends of the United States,” Barkindo told a panel with Saudi and Russian energy ministers in St. Petersburg at Russia’s main economic forum.

He also said it wasn’t unusual for the United States to put pressure on OPEC as some U.S. energy secretaries had called OPEC and asked to help lower prices in the past.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Adrian Croft

