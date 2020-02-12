Most Russian oil firms want OPEC+ deal extended into second-quarter: Lukoil

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Most Russian oil companies want OPEC’s global output curbs to remain in place for one more quarter, but Moscow has still not made a final decision on a possible new deal with OPEC and its allies, a senior Lukoil official said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia has been trying to persuade Russia to join deeper oil production cuts. Moscow has said it will disclose its stance in the coming days.

The current agreement on oil output curbs between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia expires at the end of March.

Russia has played a central role in the alliance between OPEC and non-OPEC oil exporters, known as OPEC +, since they began coordinating moves on the oil market in 2016.

The OPEC and non-OPEC countries are due to meet in early March to discuss further action, but there have been calls to bring forward that meeting due to coronavirus’s impact on oil prices.

“The decision has not been taken...we discussed all (scenarios). Most (of the companies) are leaning towards extending for one quarter,” said Ravil Maganov, Lukoil’s first executive vice president.

He made the comments to reporters after talks between Russia’s oil producers and Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev, who held talks with Novak in Moscow earlier, said that Kazakhstan and Russia would coordinate to reach a joint stance on possible further output curbs.

“We will agree out positions (with each other) because Kazakhstan and Russia are strategic partners,” he said.