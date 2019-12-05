OPEC+ panel recommends excluding gas condensate from oil output figures: Russia's Novak

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Minister of Energy Alexander Novak attends a news conference after gas talks between the European Union, Russia and Ukraine at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

VIENNA (Reuters) - Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that an OPEC+ ministerial panel has recommended excluding data on gas condensate from oil output figures for all non-OPEC members, including Russia.

All OPEC+ members have agreed with the recommendation not to include gas condensate numbers in the overall oil output, switching to the same methodology that OPEC countries are already using, Novak told reporters.