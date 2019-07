MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom Neft will not revise its oil production plan for 2019-2020 after OPEC and its allies agreed to extend supply cuts, CEO Alexander Dyukov told RIA news agency on Wednesday.

OPEC and allies, including Russia, agreed this week to extend supply cuts until next March to try to prop up the price of crude as the global economy weakens and U.S. production soars.