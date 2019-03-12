Global oil output deal has not been fulfilled by all countries: Gazprom Neft

Crude oil is dispensed into a bottle in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Obligations under the global oil output deal between OPEC and several other oil exporters have not been completely fulfilled by all parties, including Russia, the head of Russia’s Gazprom Neft said on Tuesday.

It is too early to say whether the deal will be extended, or whether quotas will be revised, said Alexander Dyukov, head of Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom.