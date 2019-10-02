Iran says oil market back to normal after Saudi attack

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said during a trip to Moscow on Wednesday that the global oil market was in a normal condition following an attack on Saudi oil infrastructure earlier this month.

There is currently a little surplus on the supply side of the oil market, he told reporters. He added that Tehran was not taking any steps to increase tensions in the Gulf region.

“We always try to keep the security of the Persian Gulf and stability and peace in the region,” he said.

