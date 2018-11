FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - An Iranian energy ministry delegation will visit Moscow on Nov. 28, RIA news agency cited the Iranian embassy in Moscow as saying on Monday.

The visit comes before a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producers in Vienna on Dec. 6. The Russian energy ministry declined to comment about the Iranian visit.