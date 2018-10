MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh will not be at an energy forum in Moscow that he was scheduled to attend this week, due to unforeseen circumstances, a source in the Russian government said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives at his hotel ahead of a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader