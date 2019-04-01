Iran's Zanganeh: it should be easy to extend global oil deal

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives for an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in Moscow that it should be straight-forward to extend the global oil output deal between OPEС and non-OPEC countries and that the deal was going well.

“As I understand, there is no difficulty to extend this cooperation,” Zanganeh said following talks in Moscow with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

Zanganeh added that he and Novak had agreed at the meeting to strengthen ties between the two oil exporters.