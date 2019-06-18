Business News
June 18, 2019 / 9:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia open to new dates for OPEC+ meeting: news agencies

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Moscow was open to new dates for a meeting of OPEC+ nations, including on July 12, Russian news agencies reported.

Novak was cited as saying that he had not yet discussed a change in meeting dates with his Saudi counterpart.

An OPEC+ meeting was originally planned for June 26, but Novak has spoken previously of a move to switch it to early July. However, Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has proposed meeting from July 10-12 instead.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below