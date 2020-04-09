Business News
April 9, 2020 / 10:00 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Kremlin calls for coordinated joint action on global oil markets

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. Picture taken December 19, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia wants coordinated joint action to stabilise global oil markets, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday ahead of a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

Asked if Russia had been given assurances the United States would be part of a deal, the Kremlin pointed to comments made by President Vladimir Putin last week saying that a new deal would hardly be possible without other countries joining in.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova

