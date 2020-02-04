Kremlin says Russia ready for OPEC cooperation, coy on details

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to cooperate with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on global oil markets, a Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday, declining to comment further.

The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman spoke by phone and confirmed their readiness to continue cooperating in the OPEC+ format to ensure stability on the global oil market.

“Russia is ready to cooperate in this format,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a regular conference call. He declined to comment when asked if Russia was ready to further cut its oil production.

OPEC and allies including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, are considering holding a ministerial meeting on Feb. 14-15, OPEC+ sources said, earlier than the next planned meeting in March.

