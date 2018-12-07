Business News
December 7, 2018 / 9:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Putin, Novak discussed meeting with OPEC: Kremlin

The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Energy Minister Alexander Novak held discussions prior to a meeting with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna, a Kremlin spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, declined to comment on whether Russia was ready to contribute to global oil production cuts.

OPEC resumes discussions in Vienna on Friday before heading into a meeting with non-OPEC oil producers led by Russia later in the day.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely

