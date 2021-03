FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov in Moscow, Russia March 2, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar on March 8-12 to discuss coordination on energy markets, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.