Russia's Novak to discuss investment plans, output with oil firms on Thursday

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will meet the country’s oil producing companies to discuss their investment plans and output on Thursday, the ministry said on Tuesday.

It did not provide any further details.

Two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters previously that the meeting was originally planned for Wednesday and for discussion of future cooperation with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).