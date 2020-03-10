Russia's energy ministry calls meeting with oil companies on Wednesday: sources

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Energy Ministry has called a meeting with oil companies on Wednesday to discuss future cooperation with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, among other issues, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.

“We plan to discuss whether to return to (cooperation with) OPEC or not,” one of the sources said. The Energy Ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.