Russia will weigh all options for global oil output deal: Novak

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday Russia has not yet decided whether it would be necessary to extend an oil deal between OPEC and its allies and was considering “all options”.

Russia will monitor the situation on oil markets before making a decision on whether such an extension is needed, Novak told reporters.

Novak was speaking in response to a question about an earlier comment in which he said there would be no need to extend the deal if the oil market is expected to be balanced in the second half of the year.