MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will not make precise oil output forecasts for October, or for the rest of this year, because production will depend on market demand, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday, Russian news agency RIA reported.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The minister said there was a multitude of different factors affecting Russia’s oil production plans, RIA reported.