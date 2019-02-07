Russia says open-ended OPEC cooperation may be discussed in April: TASS

FILE PHOTO - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak addresses the media after the talks with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry in Moscow, Russia September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - OPEC and non-OPEC countries could discuss a charter outlining open-ended cooperation in April, TASS news agency cited Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Thursday.

Novak said in December that it was highly unlikely that OPEC and other oil producers would set up a joint structure due to the additional red tape it would create, as well as the risk of U.S. sanctions against monopolies.