Russia's Novak says premature to talk about OPEC+ deal beyond 2020

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks with the media outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday it was too early to discuss the future of the global oil output cuts deal by the OPEC+ group beyond December 2020.

In comments to Reuters made via the Energy Ministry’s press service, he said “we need to understand” how the situation develops in the coming month before taking any decision,

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, is scheduled to relax its output cuts further from Jan. 1. OPEC and its allies next meet on Nov. 30-Dec. 1.