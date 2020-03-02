Russia's Novak to attend OPEC+ Vienna meeting if it goes ahead

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak at the start of an OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday he would attend OPEC+ meetings which start this week in Vienna, so long as they still go ahead amid coronavirus fears.

Russia is evaluating a proposal for an oil production by OPEC and its allies of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), Novak said earlier on Monday, as oil-producing countries seek to limit the adverse effects on demand of the virus’ global spread.