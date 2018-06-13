FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
June 13, 2018 / 9:48 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

Russia to propose oil exporters raise output in line with quotas: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will propose to all the participants of a global deal on oil production that each exporter increases output in proportion with their quotas, Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed Russian government source as saying.

“Russia will propose to all the participants that they raise output proportionately, that is spread among all of them, to an extent sufficient to cancel out the potential overheating of the market,” Interfax quoted the source as saying.

Russia will submit the proposal at a June 23 meeting of the OPEC+ monitoring committee in Vienna, the agency quoted the source as saying.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.