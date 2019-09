FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak adjusts glasses during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Astrakhan, Russia August 30, 2019.Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian oil output this month will be lower than it was in August, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an economic forum in Russia’s Far East, Novak also told reporters that the energy ministry was discussing the aftermath of a major oil contamination with oil giant Rosneft and pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM).