FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks are seen at the Ashalchinskoye oil field owned by Russia's oil producer Tatneft near Almetyevsk, in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia produced 0.35% less oil in the first days of April than March’s average, at 11.25 million barrels per day (bpd), an industry source told Reuters on Monday.

Russian oil output was steady in March, at 11.29 million bpd.

Russia and other leading oil producers are scheduled to hold a video-conference on Thursday to decide on ways to balance the oil market and prop up prices.