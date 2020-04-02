Oil-producing countries have not discussed deals outside OPEC+ format: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Oil-producing countries have not discussed any specific or abstract deals beyond the format of the supply-capping OPEC+ agreement that expired at the end of last month, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Crude oil prices have fallen by around half since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other large oil producers led by Russia failed last month to extend their output deal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has several phone calls a day with Energy Minister Alexander Novak to discuss global oil and domestic fuel markets, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told a daily conference call with reporters.