Putin to hold talks with Russian oil firms amid 'unfavourable' market: Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a televised address to the nation about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia April 2, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin will meet the heads of Russia’s top oil companies for talks on Friday, the Kremlin said, describing the atmosphere on the global market as “unfavourable”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that the meeting would be held in the same format as one that was convened before the deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers fell apart last month.

Peskov also said that Russia’s energy ministry was in active contact with other countries about the situation on global oil markets.