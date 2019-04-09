Russia opposes an uncontrollable rise in oil prices: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the International Arctic Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was ready to continue its cooperation with OPEC, but that Russia did not support an uncontrollable rise in oil prices and that the current oil price suited Moscow.

Speaking at an Arctic forum in the Russian city of St Petersburg, Putin said that Russian companies have their own plans and their plans to develop new fields should be taken into account.

OPEC, Russia and other allies are due to decide in June on whether to extend their global deal to reduce oil production. Putin said Russia would take its decision based on the market situation then.