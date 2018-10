MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will maintain its dialogue with global oil producers in order to keep oil markets balanced, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 2, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via REUTERS

He also said, at the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow, that Russia will strengthen its position in Asian coal markets amid steadily rising global demand for coal.