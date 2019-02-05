Russia's Rosneft sees different scenarios for global oil deal

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Achinsk refinery, which was acquired by Rosneft company in 2007 and currently processes West Siberian crude delivered via the Transneft pipeline system, in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday it saw different possible scenarios for the global oil output deal between OPEC and non-OPEC allies in the future and that it was unclear what chances the deal had of being extended.

Rosneft will expect something in return from the Russian government if the company has to keep limiting output, a Rosneft official said on a conference call on Tuesday.