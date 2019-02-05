Russia's Rosneft sees different scenarios for global oil deal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday it saw different possible scenarios for the global oil output deal between OPEC and non-OPEC allies in the future and that it was unclear what chances the deal had of being extended.
Rosneft will expect something in return from the Russian government if the company has to keep limiting output, a Rosneft official said on a conference call on Tuesday.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Louise Heavens