FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
May 25, 2018 / 9:48 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia, Russia prepared to ease oil production cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Russia are prepared to ease oil production cuts to calm consumers’ worries they get adequate supply, the energy ministers for both countries said on Friday.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al Falih said the easing of restrictions would be gradual in order not to shock the market.

Russian minister Alexander Novak said current cuts were in reality 2.7 million barrels per day due to a drop in Venezuelan production - somewhere around one million barrels per day higher than the initially agreed cuts of 1.8 million bpd.

He declined to say however whether OPEC and Russia could decide to boost output by one million bpd at their meeting on June 22.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Oksana Kobzeva; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.